Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 347.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period.

Shares of HNDL opened at $23.82 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

