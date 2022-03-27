Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 2.2% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $518,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 461.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 245,939 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.