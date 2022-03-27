Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 163,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

