Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,849 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

