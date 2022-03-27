Strategic Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after acquiring an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 766,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,554,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.