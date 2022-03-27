Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,538,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $131.90 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $131.23 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.26.

