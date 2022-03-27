Straight Path Wealth Management Takes $403,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,376,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. 22,178,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,652,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.