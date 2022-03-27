Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,000 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Qurate Retail Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.