Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 341,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter.

BSJP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. 155,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

