Straight Path Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,131 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,372,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299,888. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.