StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVAUF remained flat at $$5.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

SVAUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.