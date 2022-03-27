StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

PCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.92 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.43. Points International has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

Points International ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Points International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

