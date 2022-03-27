StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $36.57 on Friday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.
About Mannatech (Get Rating)
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.
