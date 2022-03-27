StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:KRA opened at $46.49 on Friday. Kraton has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $512.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,455,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 57,359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kraton by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,293,000 after purchasing an additional 159,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $8,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

