StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

In other news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Capital by 64.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

