StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 million, a P/E ratio of 297.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

