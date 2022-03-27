StockNews.com Downgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Buy

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TDC. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TDC opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,657 shares of company stock worth $4,742,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

