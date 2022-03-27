StockNews.com Downgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Sell

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $22,079,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.