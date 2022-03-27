StockNews.com Downgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.35.

NYSE ETN opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.98. Eaton has a one year low of $131.86 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Eaton by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 7,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

