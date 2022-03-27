StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of HALL opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.