StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

EBMT stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth $927,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

