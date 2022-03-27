Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $432.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.90.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.18 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $304.07 and a one year high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $415.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 783.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

