Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $432.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.90.
FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.18 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $304.07 and a one year high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $415.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82.
In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 783.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
