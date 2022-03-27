Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 423,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.25. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

