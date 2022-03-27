Stephens Lowers LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target to $3.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.74. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.34% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $84,306.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,874 shares of company stock valued at $268,377 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,416,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

