Stephens Group LLC Invests $46.33 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,628,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,325,000. Energy Transfer comprises about 9.8% of Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Group LLC owned 0.18% of Energy Transfer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.57 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

