Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,121 shares of company stock worth $3,071,950. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,426 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stem by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 312,970 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 604,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,344. Stem has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

