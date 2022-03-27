Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Market Perform”

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.
NYSE:SCM opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.