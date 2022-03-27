Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Market Perform”

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.