Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 351 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $186,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.29. 1,037,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.10 and a 200-day moving average of $598.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.