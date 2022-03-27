Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,469. The stock has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,954 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.