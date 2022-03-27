Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $270.20. 1,473,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,552. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.04 and a 200-day moving average of $271.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

