StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.25. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

