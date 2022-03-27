Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after acquiring an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after buying an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after buying an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,814,928. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

