Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 8,075 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $538.93. 447,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,826. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.60 and its 200 day moving average is $587.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

