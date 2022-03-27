Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,232 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Shares of VEEV traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.88. 510,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.87. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

