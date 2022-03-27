Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.53, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

