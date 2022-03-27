Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $87.94 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

