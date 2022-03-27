Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 23,215 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 677.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $108.89. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

