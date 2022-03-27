Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 17,024 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,034,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $111.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 483.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $164,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,895 shares of company stock worth $1,594,223 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.