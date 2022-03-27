Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the February 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NYSE:SWK opened at $138.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.06. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $138.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

