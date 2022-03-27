Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.53. 11,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

Several research firms have commented on SCBFY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 590 ($7.77) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.98) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 600 ($7.90) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

