St James House (LON:SJH) Shares Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). Approximately 4,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.58).

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.18.

Get St James House alerts:

About St James House (LON:SJH)

St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St James House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.