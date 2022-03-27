S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $30.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,792,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 125,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STBA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 118,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,193. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

