SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of FLOW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. 653,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,294. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.