Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

PHYS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,320. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

