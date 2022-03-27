Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprinklr provides unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises. Sprinklr is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE CXM opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 94,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

