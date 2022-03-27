Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 62.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

