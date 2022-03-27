Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 591.5% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

FAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

