Spire Wealth Management Invests $27,000 in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UONE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 674,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,388. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $339.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

