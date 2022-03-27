Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 550 Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,944,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 100,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. 36,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $57.33.

