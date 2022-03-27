SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Lessened by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,530,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $70.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
